Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts to Celebrate Its Birthday

Who needs birthday cake when you can have birthday donuts?

Krispy Kreme is sharing the love for its 83rd birthday. To celebrate, the chain is giving away a free dozen box of its fan-favorite Original Glazed donuts with the purchase of any dozen donuts.

Krispy Kreme will also have extended Hot Light hours — which means more donuts will be made fresh throughout the day so you can get yours freshly glazed out of the oven.

This birthday promotion is only running for one day, July 17. So hurry in to grab your dozen box before it's too late.

If you aren't able to make it to your local Krispy Kreme to celebrate its birthday, mark your calendar for July 31st because chocolate-glazed donuts will be available for just one day only.

