Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away a Dozen Free Donuts to All 2020 Graduates — Here's How to Get Them

High school and college graduates across the states aren't able to have traditional graduations this year due to COVID-19, but Krispy Kreme is trying to brighten the class of 2020's spirits with a special sweet treat.

On Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme is giving away free "Graduate Dozen" donuts to any high school and college 2020 graduates. To receive the free special, graduates must wear their cap and gown or any "Class of 2020" gear when visiting participating Krispy Kremes across the U.S.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us."

The "Graduate Dozen" box includes three rows of donuts labeled "2020." There are two of each Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled and Cake Batter Filled donuts, along with six Yellow Iced Original Glazed donuts.

While the free "Graduate Dozen" day is May 19, the special donuts will be available for purchase May 18-24 in store, at the drive-through, and for online delivery. "Moms, dads, friends, and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free," said Skena.

Many people have been coming up with creative ways to celebrate the 2020 graduates since they won't be able to have typical graduations. Virtual Zoom celebrations have quickly become a new favorite as well as drive-by parades honoring birthdays and soon-to-be graduates.