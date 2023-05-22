Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away a Dozen Free Donuts to 2023 Graduates This Week

High school and college grads can head to Krispy Kreme for a dozen free original glazed donuts on May 24

By
Published on May 22, 2023 02:04 PM
Krispy Kreme Graduation
Photo: Krispy Kreme

For the fourth year in a row, Krispy Kreme is honoring graduates the sweetest way they can.

On Wednesday, May 24, high school and college seniors decked out in class of 2023 apparel can score a dozen original glazed donuts from the bakery chain, no purchase necessary.

Whether it be a school T-shirt or a full graduation cap and gown, students dressed in their academic garb can earn their baked goods in a special "dough-ploma-wrapped box," according to the donut chain.

Krispy Kreme originally introduced the sweet gesture in 2020 when students were unable to have their traditional graduations due to COVID-19 — and brought it back every year since because of an overwhelming response.

"We haven't forgotten that the lives of this year's graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic. We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme Graduation
Krispy Kreme

In previous years the spot also offered a Senior Day Dozen pack decorated specifically for grads. These packs included several glazed and filled donuts in addition to the original glazed donuts. But this year, Krispy Kreme is sticking with their classic glazed.

This isn't Krispy Kreme's only scholarly deal. A viral TikTok revealed that select shops provide free donuts for students who receive A marks on their report cards. The student can score one free donut for each A and can get six free donuts at most, a representative at Krispy Kreme confirmed to PEOPLE.

TikTok user @jordan_the_stallion8 shared the not-so-new news in a video in February. "Working at Krispy Kreme I found out that we give free donuts to anybody who has 'A's on their report card," Jordan explains in the video, which has been liked over 3.4 million times.

