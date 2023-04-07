Krispy Kreme Gives Free Donuts to Students If They Show a Good Report Card

"C"s may get degrees but "A"s get donuts!

Some Krispy Kreme shops provide free donuts for students who receive A marks on their report cards. The scholar can score one free donut for each A and can get six free donuts at most.

TikTok user @jordan_the_stallion8 shared the not-so-new news in a video. In the clip, Jordan responds to another user asking, "What's a piece of information that you learned that feels illegal to know?" Jordan explains that while working at Krispy Kreme he learned of an academic-focused discount.

"Working at Krispy Kreme I found out that we give free donuts to anybody who has 'A's on their report card," Jordan explains in the video, which has been liked over 3.4 million times.

He continues and lets his followers in on a secret. "But the loophole is we are not allowed to ask you if you currently go to the school or not. So if you show us a report card of any kind with an A on it we have to give you a donut. Do with that information what you will."

This deal is not a new offer at the donut chain. Back in 2021, TikTok user @barrybbussy posted a video showing that the deal is not too good to be true. He even says that he had been utilizing the offer for two years but "feels like no one really knows about it."

A representative at Krispy Kreme confirmed the deal to PEOPLE.

But not all locations of the chain participate in this academic deal. In between study breaks, students should check with their local Krispy Kreme to verify they participate in the offer.