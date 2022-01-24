In order to incentivize donations amid a national blood crisis, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet thank you to those donating blood or platelets this month

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out a Free Dozen Donuts to Anyone Who Donates Blood Through Jan. 31

There's a national blood crisis, and Krispy Kreme has a sweet offering for those willing to step up and donate.

From now through Jan. 31, the donut chain is thanking Americans who donate blood or platelets by giving them a free dozen original glazed donuts.

To redeem the offering, fans need only visit a participating Krispy Kreme and show either a donation sticker received or confirmation of donation on the Red Cross blood donor app.

"The nation is facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade," the brand wrote on social media. "In response, we're encouraging you to help your community in the sweetest way."

"We encourage you to do whatever you can," they added. "This is just our way of saying thank you for supporting this great cause in a time of need."

The American Red Cross issued the national blood crisis alert, it's first ever, on Jan. 11.

"Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available," Red Cross said in a news release.

The organization explained it's recently been faced with a number of challenges due to the pandemic, including a "10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood, blood drive cancellations and staffing shortages."

"Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply," Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross, added.

The Red Cross said they have dropped down to less than a one-day supply of blood from the most in-need blood types, and the number of donations from blood drives at schools and colleges have dropped 62%.

"Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care," Dr. Lasky said

All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations.

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In addition to Krispy Kreme donuts, the Red Cross has joined forces with the NFL to incentivize donors with a super giveaway.