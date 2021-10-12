For the rest of October, Krispy Kreme has rebranded as “Krispy Skreme” and is offering spooky specials

Krispy Kreme Unveils 4 New Halloween Donuts — Here's How to Get a Dozen for Just $1

Krispy Kreme is getting into the Halloween spirit.

The doughnut chain has transformed into "Krispy Skreme" for the spooky season, and along with the witchy-name, they are offering four new adorable Halloween-inspired treats.

The doughnuts — decorated like cats, cauldrons and witches' brooms — are available at participating U.S. locations now.

Two of the four new treats are made with the original Krispy Kreme doughnut base. The Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut is the glazed doughnut with an iced cat decoration and the Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut is also an original glazed doughnut dipped in orange icing and dusted with Halloween-themed sprinkles.

For fans who prefer a chocolate treat, the Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut is a glazed chocolate cake doughnut decorated with a frosting cauldron and a pretzel "broomstick." The only unglazed option is the Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut, which is an unglazed shell doughnut with purple and green icing, gold stars and a pretzel "broomstick."

Krispy Kreme Krispy Skreme Halloween Credit: Krispy Kreme

In addition to the new menu items, "Krispy Skreme" is offering price deals that will make fans cheer, not scream. Starting on Saturday, customers who order a dozen doughnuts will be able to purchase a second dozen for just $1. The deal, coined "Saturday Scary Sharies," offers the $1 dozen in a special spellbook-style doughnut box and will only be available on Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.