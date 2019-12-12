Krispy Kreme Is Offering a Dozen Doughnuts for Only $1 for Its 'Day of the Dozens' Promotion

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the holiday season with a super sweet deal.

The company is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal on Thursday. For that day only, fans can get a dozen of its iconic Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 when they purchase one dozen doughnuts of any flavor at regular price.

Speciality doughnuts — including this year’s North Pole-themed Original Glazed “Reindeer Doughnut,” the “Santa Belly Doughnut” and the “Present Doughnut” — can also be included in the original dozen as a way to unlock the $1 Original Glazed dozen deal.

Those who want to double-down on doughnuts can also cash in on the deal twice as the offer is limited to two per customer at participating locations.

Image zoom Krispy Kreme doughnuts Krispy Kreme

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme celebrated its 82nd birthday in July with a cake batter-stuffed doughnut. The limited-time-only confection was made by stuffing original glazed donuts with birthday cake batter, dipping them in strawberry icing and smothering them in colorful sprinkles.

Other special treats the chain released this year include heart-shaped doughnuts for Valentine’s Day, three fruit-flavored doughnuts for summer and a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut with cheesecake filling for the fall.

The brand also partnered with chocolate giant Reese’s in August to create the Reese’s Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts: two different versions of the Krispy Kreme’s signature glazed doughnut that are stuffed, drizzled and dipped in both chocolate and peanut butter.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet!” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in a press release at the time. “If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing.”