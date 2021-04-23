Krispy Kreme Donut-Flavored Popcorn Is the Latest Snack Innovation of 2021

2021 has already proven to be a remarkable year for new snacks, with foods like everything bagel ice cream and deep-fried pickle Pringles making their debut in grocery store aisles. Now, we are pleased to welcome donut-flavored popcorn to the shelves.

Available exclusively at Sam's Club as of now, the new Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut Smartfood Popcorn will be on sale until the end of May. The popcorn comes in 18-oz. bags that retail for $4.96.

Currently, it is only available for purchase in stores and there's no word on whether they plan to expand to other grocery stores.

The new treat is part of a long list of new popcorn flavors you can find at Sam's Club, which also includes Popcornopolis' Fried Pickle and Ranch flavor (fried pickle seems to be a trend this year), Herr's Fire-Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn, and Sweet Chaos' drizzled popcorn with flavors inspired by Coldstone Creamery ice creams.

Popcornopolis' Fried Pickle and Ranch Popcornopolis' Fried Pickle and Ranch | Credit: Sam's Club

Outside of the popcorn realm, Krispy Kreme has already had a busy year, launching new Oreo-glazed donuts and bringing back other favorite glaze flavors like strawberry and caramel.

Krispy Kreme Oreo glaze Credit: Krispy Kreme