Krispy Kreme Debuts Cinnamon Rolls, Including One with Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Available for a limited time at select Krispy Kreme locations, the new cinnamon rolls come individually and in a box of four

Krispy Kreme is debuting their spin on a timeless classic.

For the first time ever, the donut chain is introducing its Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, available Monday for a limited time at participating locations. The yeast-raised dough is hand-rolled with cinnamon and covered in their Original Glaze.

Foodies can also opt for the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, which is topped with the beloved breakfast cereal and a milk icing swirl.

"These are exceptional and unique cinnamon rolls," Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "Light and airy, covered in our one and only Original Glaze and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these are the best cinnamon rolls you'll ever taste."

Krispy Kreme Debuts Cinnamon Rolls with Optional Cinnamon Toast Crunch Topping Credit: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's tasty new cinnamon rolls are available online and in-store at select locations, coming individually and in a pack of four.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has seen several food iterations in the past, including ice cream, a coffee creamer and even a Cinnadust seasoning that would taste great on just about anything. Some other recent spins on the cereal include Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored cookie dough and cinnamon rolls, as well as Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn.

And although a comedian named Jensen Karp claimed to find shrimp tails in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch earlier this year, that was not an official food crossover.