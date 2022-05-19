Krispy Kreme Celebrates 2022 Graduates with a Dozen Free Donuts — Here's How to Get Them
For the third year in a row, Krispy Kreme is tipping its hat to students with grad caps.
The donut chain is giving out a free dozen to any senior (high school or college) who stops by participating locations while wearing "Class of 2022 graduation swag" on May 25.
The Krispy Kreme Senior Day Dozen includes eight original glazed donuts and four special 2022 donuts. The first "2" donut is a chocolate iced, cream-filled donut, the "0" treat is an original glazed donut with white icing, the second "2" is filled with cake batter cream and dipped in yellow icing and the final number "2" is a cream-filled donut with strawberry icing.
All grads have to do to grab their free dozen donuts is visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Wednesday while dressed in a cap and gown or any Class of 2022 shirts, jackets, pants or other swag.
If you're not a graduate, but might like to purchase them for someone you know, the 2022-themed dozen will be on sale on May 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29 (the Graduate Dozen is not available on May 25 while the chain serves up the free Senior Day Dozens to as many graduates as possible, they said).
Krispy Kreme originally introduced the sweet gesture in 2020 when students were unable to have their traditional graduations due to COVID-19 — and brought it back in 2021 after an overwhelming response.