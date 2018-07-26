Krispy Kreme Is Selling $1 Dozen Donuts to Celebrate Its Birthday

Forget cake—this Friday is all about birthday donuts at Krispy Kreme.

To celebrate its 81st birthday, the chain will be offering customers twelve original glazed donuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen donuts at stores across the U.S. and Canada. To make things even sweeter, the shop will also sell a limited-edition glazed confetti donut starting on July 27 for a limited time while supplies last.

The special treat is created with a birthday cake flavored dough mixed with confetti sprinkles, lightly covered in the company’s classic glaze and topped with of course, more colorful sprinkles.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” Krispy Kreme chief executive officer Mike Tattersfield said in a release. “In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed Doughnut, creating a whole new experience.”

The company was founded by Vernon Rudolph, who bought a secret yeast-raised donut recipe from a New Orleans French chef. He began his small production in Winston-Salem, N.C. and sold his treats to local grocery stores. Today, the brand has over 1,000 locations and was recently voted 2018’s Brand of the Year for the coffee shop category in Harris Poll’s 30th annual EquiTrend.

To many more, Krispy Kreme!