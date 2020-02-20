Krispy Kreme's New Butterfinger Donuts Are Covered in Candy Bar Pieces

Image zoom krispy kreme

Butterfinger fans, it’s your time to shine! Though Krispy Kreme has done some pretty amazing collaborations in the past (Hello, Reese’s Stuffed Donuts!), Butterfinger has never morphed with the iconic donut company until now.

Krispy Kreme latest innovations are the Butterfinger Original Filled and Butterfinger Fudge Cake donuts. They’re now available in participating shops around the country.

“Fans of both brands are going to love the chocolatey crunchiness of Butterfinger matched with the airy sweetness of Krispy Kreme,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme in a press release provided to PEOPLE.

💥 DROPPING TOMORROW 2/20! 💥#KrispyKreme meets #Butterfinger. Get ready for a collision of #KrispetyCravings! 🍩😍 You're not going to want to miss this collab!! In select US markets only. #KrispetyCrunchety #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/mJdFu36xbQ — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) February 19, 2020

The two confections sound over-the-top delicious. The first of the two: The Butterfinger Original Filled donut is an original Krispy Kreme glazed donut filled with peanut butter chocolate creme, dipped in Butterfinger icing, topped with candy bar pieces and a drizzle of chocolate.

While the Butterfinger Fudge Cake donut is made from a rich chocolate cake dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with peanut butter chocolate creme and candy bar pieces.

Both the donuts create an unbeatable sweet, salty and crunchy treat, but like all good things, they’re only available for a limited time. Be sure to get your hands on one (or a dozen) of these donuts before they’re gone for good on Friday, March 13.