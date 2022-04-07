Krispy Kreme Brings Back Cinnamon Rolls as a Permanent Menu Item — But Only for 1 Day a Week
Krispy Kreme is making Sundays a little sweeter with an exclusive weekend treat.
The chain's original glazed cinnamon rolls will be available every Sunday (and only on Sundays) for "Cinnamon Sundays."
The sweet swirls are made with yeast-raised dough, hand-rolled with cinnamon and covered in Krispy Kreme's original glaze.
"Cinnamon Sundays" offerings will be available for purchase as individual donuts or in a four-pack either in-store, online or through delivery.
The donut company first introduced its cinnamon roll back in September. They also offered the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon roll, which is topped with the beloved breakfast cereal and a milk icing swirl. Donut fans went so crazy for the limited-time cinnamon treat that the company decided to keep it as a permanent menu item.
RELATED: Krispy Kreme Stuffs an Entire Twix Bar into a Donut for New Collaboration with Candy Bar Brand
"Our Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was very well received when we introduced it last year for a limited time," Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "When we get a fan reaction like that, we want to give them what they want."
Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme announced their Easter offerings. The mini, filled donuts come in four options — mini chocolate egg donut, mini cake batter egg donut, mini strawberries & kreme egg donut, and the adorable mini chick donut. Customers can buy them now in a basket-inspired 16-count box.