Krispy Kreme Introduces Cake Batter-Stuffed Donuts for Their Birthday

It’s Krispy Kreme’s birthday, and they’ll make cake batter-stuffed donuts if they want to.

Forget the party hats, the chain is celebrating their 82nd birthday by giving fans what they really want: more donuts. Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme locations across the country will be stuffing their original glazed donuts with birthday cake batter, dipping them in strawberry icing and smothering them in birthday sprinkles to really nail down the party theme. Being called the Original Filled Birthday Batter donut, these sweet, celebratory treats will be available in stores for just one week.

But you don’t have to stop celebrating when the week comes to an end—the party continues on July 19 with the reintroduction of Krispy Kreme’s $1 dozen deal. The sweet offer: Get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any other dozen.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter…and that’s even better.”

Can’t get enough Krispy Kreme? Come 2020, fans will have the chance to visit the brand’s first-ever flagship store in Times Square.

The interactive donut headquarters will be 4,500 square feet of fun, dough, and sugar, and will give visitors an inside look at the donut making process from start to finish. There’s even going to be a massive waterfall of their signature glaze (Can you say, ‘Instagrammable?’) which fresh made donuts will pass under before being boxed up.