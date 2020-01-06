Krispy Kreme Adds New Mini Donuts (With Less Than 100 Calories!) to the Menu Permanently

Image zoom Courtesy Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is here to make this new year just a little sweeter.

The beloved doughnut chain announced the launch of their new mini doughnut on Monday. The best part? The tiny treats aren’t going anywhere — they’re the newest permanent menu item.

The new additions come in four varieties: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles. All are pint-sized versions of Krispy Kreme’s four most popular donuts, and the Original Glazed mini has only 90 calories.

Krispy Kreme is calling the minis their biggest innovation of 2020, and is encouraging people to have one (or a few) as a cheat day snack. “Sometimes a mini-indulgence is all you need to stick with your New Years resolution,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

Image zoom

RELATED: Krispy Kreme Releases Reese’s Peanut Butter Stuffed Donuts

2🍩2🍩 is going to bring some BIG news…you won't want to miss what we've got coming on January 6! 😄 #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts #2020 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/tOWrUmDmVj — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 1, 2020

Krispy Kreme is also introducing a happy hour called “Mini Mondays.” Every Monday in January from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. customers will receive a free mini doughnut of their choice.

The donut chain posted a sneak peak video on twitter for the big drop, and left fans in the comment section eagerly guessing what it could be. One fan guessed Krispy Kreme ice cream, while a few actually guessed mini doughnut.

In 2019, Krispy Kreme’s big innovation of the year was their Original Filled Doughnut. Throughout the year they introduced different stuffed donuts from Reese’s chocolate peanut butter stuffed doughnut to cake batter stuffed doughnut for their 82nd birthday.