Kris Kringle! Kris Jenner and Postmates Are Granting People's Christmas Wishes on Twitter

Merry Kristmas!

Kris Jenner is making her list and checking it twice as this year's Postmates Better Than Santa campaign ambassador.

Starting on Dec. 15, the Kardashian-Jenner momager is working with the delivery site to spread holiday cheer and grant some festive wishes. All you have to do is live in the U.S., be 18 or older and tweet with some simple guidelines.

Up to 250 people who submit their wishes will receive a gift, which can range in estimated retail value from $10 to $3,000, depending on the wishes received. Jenner will be looking out for wishes from everyone from fans to charities to first responders.

"It's my favorite time of year and that's why I'm working with Postmates to be Better Than Santa," Jenner said in a press release. "I couldn't be more excited to be delivering real presents across the Twitter-verse to people on the 'nice' and 'rarely naughty list.'"

"We want to grant wishes and make people's year," she added in a video announcing the partnership. "Anyone need a flight home to see their family? Or a television?"

To submit a giveaway entry, fans must publicly tweet their holiday wishes with a description of their desired gift and the hashtags #BetterThanSanta and #PostmatesGiveaway between Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.