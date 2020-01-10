Kris Jenner's Christmas Gift Bags Included Over $100,000 Worth of Dolce&Gabbana x SMEG Appliances

Image zoom JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty; Smeg

Every detail of the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Ever party is planned to perfection — all the way down to the parting gifts.

Kim Kardashian West recently showed off all of the kitchen appliances Kris Jenner put together as gifts for the bash held at Kourtney’s house this year. These weren’t just plain old kitchen gadgets, though. These were the gorgeous Dolce&Gabbana x SMEG appliances — a high-end homeware collaboration from the two Italian companies.

The Dolce&Gabbana x SMEG offerings from Kris included an electric kettle, a toaster and a citrus juicer, each costing $650.

In Kim’s stories, she showed stacks of the favors scattered throughout the house. “Did I ever mention for our Xmas eve party my mom makes the best gift bags! This year we were blessed with @smegitalia & @dolcegabbana appliances!!!” she captioned the clip.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Gives a Tour of Her Giant Refrigerators & Plentiful Pantry — Complete with FroYo Machine

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Dolce&Gabbana x SMEG line also includes an intricately designed stand mixer ($1,500), blender ($850) and refrigerator ($50,000) — but those weren’t included in the gift basket this year. It’s unclear whether guests received all three appliances or picked one, but all together, Kris’ party favors would cost over $100,000.

The retro “Sicily is My Love” collection was inspired by classic Sicilian icons. Keep scrolling for the colorful items from the Kar-Jenner Christmas, available for purchasing yourself at Williams Sonoma.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Smeg

Buy it! Smeg Dolce & Gabanna Electric Kettle, $650, Williams-sonoma.com.

The festive electric kettle features vibrant floral designs and automatically shuts off when water reaches boiling temperature.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Gifts Booty Sculpting Machine to Her Sisters and Mom for Christmas

Image zoom Smeg

Buy it! Smeg Dolce & Gabbana 2-Slice Toaster, $650, Williams-sonoma.com.

The striking 2-slice toaster features Sicilian sailboats, birds and fresh fruit has six browning levels to offer precise toasting during each use.

Image zoom Smeg

Buy it! Smeg Dolce & Gabbana Citrus Juicer, $650, Williams-sonoma.com.

The citrus-adorned juicer automatically activates when pressure is applied to the reamer and separates pulp from the juice.