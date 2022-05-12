Take a Tour of Kris Jenner's Refrigerators and Freezers — with One Fridge Just for Green Produce!

If there was a contest for the most organized and well-stocked refrigerators, first place would go to Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians star recently gave her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh a peek inside the insanely-stocked kitchen in her Los Angeles home.

For starters, Jenner has an entire refrigerator specifically for green produce. From rows of watermelon to multiple heads of lettuce and a whole drawer dedicated to green grapes, the fridge is a fresh green produce haven. The striking monochromatic refrigerator also houses plenty of fresh basil, kale and asparagus, which poke up on the top shelf.

Another fun feature? The greens fridge has a glass door, so all the fresh food can always be seen in all its glory. The surrounding fridge-freezers from True Residential have contrasting matte black doors.

The freezer's contents are also starkly different from those in the greens fridge. It's dedicated to holding shelves on shelves of ice cream. And Häagen-Dazs seems to be the momager's favorite brand — the freezer is full of the ice cream company's mini and standard tubs alike.

There's something for every ice cream lover, including Klondike bars and fruit-flavored popsicles. With all the grandkids Jenner has running around, naturally there are kid-friendly treats inside, too, including Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream sandwiches.

While what's inside the second refrigerator may not be as uniform as the other two appliances, it still is very organized. From bread to plant-based milk products and S.Pellegrino, it's stocked with Jenner's favorite go-tos. Like any great fridge, it also has a cheese drawer.

According to Poosh, Jenner makes sure to keep fresh berries in the house, so she always has a wholesome snack to munch on.

Last month, Poosh gave fans a look inside Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian's pantry — and now we know where Kim gets her organization skills.

The modern pantry features light-wood containers on the low shelf that holds snacks within perfect reach for Kim's four children, her famous family members, and other guests.