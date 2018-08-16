Kris Jenner Tries to Feed Pregnant Khloé Kardashian 8 Dozen Krispy Kremes on KUWTK

Donut mess with a pregnant Khloé Kardashian.

In a clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star—who welcomed her daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April—got a visit from her mom Kris Jenner while she was still expecting. Jenner stops by Khloé’s house with eight (!) dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts, much to her daughter’s dismay.

“Are you … okay?” Khloé questions her overly excited mother.

Jenner reveals that she was inspired to come bearing the treats because of her own cravings when she was pregnant.

“I remember back when my mom was pregnant, she and Bruce almost got a divorce because Bruce would not pull over to get her two dozen doughnuts,” says Kardashian. “He was like, ‘You don’t need them Kris.’ And they were screaming at each other. He finally got her these stupid doughnuts and when I tell you she ate ever f—— doughnut, she ate ever f—— doughnut.”

But unlike her mom, Kardashian says, “That’s just not who I am. That’s just disgusting.”

Khloé goes on to explain that she isn’t “depriving” herself of any food—but Jenner insists that she should loosen the reigns on her diet.

“I just want you to feel good about yourself and be able to let your hair down a little bit and say, ‘I’m gonna have a bowl of pasta or I’m gonna eat lasagna tonight,'” says Jenner.

“I’m not doing anything that’s unhealthy,” Kardashian retorts.

The momager and Khloé have been butting heads on this season of KUWTK. In another clip from the episode, Khloé calls Jenner a “psychopath” for interfering with her workout.