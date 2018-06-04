Kris Jenner Got a Moët Champagne Vending Machine from Chrissy Teigen and Is Already 'a Little Drunk'

When it’s time to pop open the bubbly, Kris Jenner will always be prepared.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch—who has never been shy of her extravagant lifestyle full of private jets and caviar—posted a photo of a vending machine in her driveway that appears to dispense bottles Moët & Chandon champagne.

The extravagant addition to her home was a gift from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend along with hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal, all of whom Jenner thanked in her caption.

“When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa@moetchandon Champagne,” Jenner wrote. “I am jumping for joy!!! And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk.”

In her hashtags, she gave a nod to her iconic performance of “I Love My Friends” from her 30th birthday video. “I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl”

While Jenner’s new gadget is certainly an impressive conversation piece, it’s still is no match for Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow’s Veuve Clicquot room in her home.