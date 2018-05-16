Kris Jenner seems to be giving a not-so-subtle reminder that she’s the ultimate momager.

The 62-year-old, who manages nearly all of her children’s careers, sent cookies to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, featuring her face wearing sunglasses with “10 percent” written on them.

Kris, who is an executive producer on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has been rumored to receive 10 percent commission on the business endeavors of Kourtney and her other daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney posted a photo of the famed Cupcake Market cookies on her Snapchat on Wednesday with the caption, “@krisjenner just sent these cookies to my house” and the crying emoji.

The bakery tells PEOPLE in an email: “She received the cookies as a present and loved them and ordered a bunch more!”

Jenner has been known to congratulate her daughters on new babies or celebrate birthdays with sweets like a special cake from the family’s favorite L.A. bakery, Hansen’s Cakes, but it looks like this time around she wanted to prove a point.

This is also not the first time Jenner has used her famous face to promote something. Just last week Kylie announced that she and Kris are adding to the Kylie Cosmetics empire with a new collaboration, which dropped on Mother’s Day. The collection features eye shadows and lipsticks in cases printed with Kris’s face and the word “momager.”