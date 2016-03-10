Image zoom

When you’re the matriarch of America’s most notable reality TV family, you’re certainly not flying in coach.

On Thursday morning, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to show off the travel accommodations on her trip to Rome, and needless to say, they were quite luxurious. Flying in a private jet, the Kardashian momager snapped a shot of the view from her window: the picturesque winter wonderland of the Swiss Alps.

But that’s not all! Jenner also posted a pic of her in-flight breakfast, which featured a giant tub of Petroissan Royal caviar (and a couple of Kylie lip kits on the side, of course).

“Here we come Rome!! … #blessed #spoiled,” her caption read.

And Jenner wasn’t flying solo, either — daughter Kendall and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid were in tow, with Hadid posting a shot from the plane as well as a glamorous photo of a fur-clad Kris when they arrived in Rome with the caption, “the queen.”

