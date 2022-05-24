The Health Nut chain can now call Kris Jenner their first investor

Kris Jenner Invests in the Restaurant Behind the 'Iconic Salads' the Kardashians Are Always Eating

If you're a fan of the Kardashians, then you already know that the family is a fan of Health Nut salads — but Kris Jenner finally made things official.

Jenner has signed on as the company's first investor, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. HN Holding LLC, which owns Health Nut restaurants in Calabasas, Sherman Oaks, and Manhattan Beach, California, announced the news on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Health Nut bowls made frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians starting in 2015, attracting legions of fans to the chain's Calabasas location ever since.

POPULAR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT CHAIN, HEALTH NUT NABS KRIS JENNER AS ITS FIRST INVESTOR Credit: @Pierresnaps/Instagram

"Throughout the years, Health Nut's iconic salads have become a fixture in my home as my family enjoyed countless meals from their Calabasas location," Jenner said in a press release. "I've always valued how Health Nut has been able to deliver convenience without sacrificing high-quality ingredients and outstanding customer service."

kim-kardashian

"We are honored to bring Kris into the company and to have her continued support as we expand to meet customers' ongoing demand," added Steve Choi, CEO of Health Nut. "We're excited to be able to provide more customers with a fast-casual dining experience that delivers superior taste, extraordinary customer service, and an ongoing commitment to quality, fresh, and healthy ingredients."

The chain is known for offering fresh ingredients, including homemade dressings, a wide range of vegan and vegetarian options, sandwiches, teas and more.

In a 2016 post on Kim Kardashian's website called "Tossing Salads with My Sisters," the reality star dished on the specifics of each sister's go-to order from Health Nut.