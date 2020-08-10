Kris Jenner, Dolly Parton and More Celebs Design Adorable Spatulas for Williams Sonoma

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

A portion of the proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, an organization that fights childhood hunger in America.

Kris Jenner launched a thousand memes when she first spoke the words, "You're doing amazing, sweetie!" on the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And now the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is using those famous words of encouragement to help other people in need, all while poking a little fun at herself.

Jenner has hand-written her personal catchphrase (in chic black-and-white, of course) on a silicone spatula as part of Williams Sonoma's annual celebrity-designed series—which includes new designs from 10 Hollywood and culinary stars. Thirty percent of the proceeds from sales will go to No Kid Hungry, an organization that helps fight childhood hunger in America.

Pictured from left to right: Designs by Gaby Dalkin, Ina Garten, Dolly Parton, Molly Yeh, Kris Jenner, Kristen Bell, Curtis Stone, Hoda Kotb, Giada De Laurentiis and Misha Collins.

"I’ve often said that I never had children of my own so that all children could be mine," Parton said in a release to PEOPLE. "The thought of anyone going hungry is horrible but knowing that it’s a child is simply heartbreaking. We all have to do our part to take care of the little ones around us who need extra love."

"This spatula program might help in some small way," said Parton, who along with Dalkin, Bell and Yeh, also designed matching tea towels. I have always seen a butterfly as a symbol of freedom and beauty, and I hope this butterfly comes into your home sharing that thought.”

Pictured from left to right: Designs by Gaby Dalkin, Dolly Parton, Kristen Bell and Molly Yeh.

Chef Stone said: “Our world has recently seen particularly challenging times, from natural disasters to global health crises. There’s also a tragedy persisting right in our own schools and neighborhoods that so often goes unnoticed—kids who aren’t getting enough to eat. I created my No Kid Hungry spatula design to remind all of us that we’re fighters, and that we can get through anything together, including putting an end to childhood hunger.”