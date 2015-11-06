Kris Jenner Gets a Homemade Birthday Cake from Granddaughters North and Penelope: 'I Burst Into Tears' (PHOTO)

We don’t blame you, Kris Jenner. Cookie cakes are beautiful.

On Thursday — Jenner’s 60th birthday — the reality star posted a picture of the birthday cake that her grandchildren North West and Penelope Disick made for her (with the help of some adults, we imagine).

“I’m not sure how to express my feelings for the best birthday gift ever…. Except to say that in true Kris Jenner fashion, I BURST into tears…… Beyond the best from my two little ballerinas,” Jenner captioned the sweet Instagram of the cake, which reads “Happy Birthday Lovey” in vanilla frosting.

It seems like the Kardashian matriarch had a pretty spectacular birthday all around, beginning with three boxes of assorted doughnuts — otherwise known as the best possible way for any day to begin.