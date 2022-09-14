Kris and Kylie Jenner Cut a Zucchini 'Like Kendall' In New Cooking Video: 'This Is Genetic'

Watch out Food Network, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are bringing their magic into the kitchen.

In a new cooking video for Vogue, Kylie, 25, and Kris, 66, are just as stylish as they are goofy as they prepare dirty martinis and pasta primavera. The pair's witty banter is perfectly paired with questionable kitchen tips while they walk viewers through two of Kris's go-to recipes.

Both dressed in all black and covered in diamonds, Kris first shows her daughter how to make "the perfect Kris Jenner martini." The momager pulls Belvedere vodka, Mezzeta olives, a martini shaker that says, "Don't F--- With Me" on it, a shot measurer, a mixer, a strainer, two martini glasses and olive sticks out of a Birkin bag.

The two gab away while Kris measures, shakes and spears the ingredients. But the Kylie Cosmetics founder notes one missing ingredient: vermouth. Her mother reassures her, "a Kris Jenner martini never has vermouth."

Kylie stands aside while Kris preps the drinks but she eventually asks for help when pouring the cocktail into glasses. She asks her daughter to hold the strainer, but Kylie isn't convinced about the strategy.

"I don't understand the point of all this," says Kylie, pointing to the strainer. "There isn't a point," Kris responds matter-of-factly — and the two continue on.

(The strainer would traditionally be held on top of the cocktail shaker, not over the glass, but these minor details have not stopped Kris from enjoying one every night, she says.)

Before trying the martinis, Kris advises that they should make some food because "you really don't want to drink on an empty stomach." With some editing magic, a bag of groceries appears before the ladies.

"Oh my goodness, did you go grocery shopping today? Wow, you're doing amazing sweetie," Kris says, referencing her iconic quote from the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kim Kardashian was posing in a Playboy photo shoot.

Vogue

Kylie presents each ingredient of "Kris Jenner Pasta Primavera" including bowtie pasta, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers and carrots, plus olive oil and seasonings. After the ingredients are all laid out, they get to work chopping the vegetables. But this step of the recipe reminds Kylie of another viral moment from the Kardashian-Jenner family earlier this year.

"Should we cut it like Kendall?" asks Kylie, referring to a clip from The Kardashians that showed Kendall Jenner attempting to cut a cucumber.

During the Hulu series episode, Kendall started making herself a snack after denying Kris' offer to have their chef make one for her.

The 818 founder proceeded to cut a cucumber in a way that left the internet utterly perplexed. At one point she had her arms crossed over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other.

The Kardashians/Hulu

Kris laughs at Kylie's reenactment and says, "You know what, this is genetic."

"Genetic? I don't cut things like this," Kylie clarifies before realizing there might be a method to her sister's madness. "Kendall is on to something. Like, this feels really good."

As Kris serves up the pasta and talks to Kylie about how the dish tastes extra delicious with basil, the audio is edited to sound more muffled and the camera zooms in on the youngest Jenner, who is using a butter knife as a mirror to reapply a lipstick from their new Kris Collection by Kylie Cosmetics.

"Kylie, are you paying attention?" she asks her daughter. Kylie quickly responds, "Sorry, it's the Kris collection."

"Oh, well, in that case, keep on going, babe," Kris jokes.

Vogue

Finally, the two hold their finished product of pasta and acknowledge their hard work with a cheers. After the ladies clink their glasses but before they even take a sip of their drinks, a phone rings.

Kris puts down her food and says, "Oh, that's me, sorry. I gotta go. See you later, Kylie. It was yummy."