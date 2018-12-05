You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Next Week

Get ready to indulge your sweet tooth.

Next Wednesday, Dec. 12 (12/12), Krispy Kreme is bringing back one of their best deals for the “Day of the Dozens.” For that one day only, when customers purchase a dozen doughnuts (any flavor and combination), they can get a second round of 12 Original Glazed doughnuts for only $1.

While that might sound like a lot of doughnuts already, you can cash in on the deal twice as it is limited to two per customer.

The iconic bakery debuted four special holiday doughnuts this year including the Ugly Sweater Doughnut, the Santa Belly Doughnut, the Holiday Plaid Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut. Each has a festive design that’s sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

“This year’s deliciously festive collection is our way of bringing a little tasty fun and whimsy to our consumers during the hectic holiday season,” Alison Holder, Vice President of U.S. Retail Marketing, said in a statement.

The holiday season has a number of chains spreading good cheer in the form of free (or cheap) food. Applebee’s is selling $1 Jolly Rancher Cocktails throughout December, Uber is offering BOGO Starbucks deals this week when you take a ride, and the Cheesecake Factory is handing out 40,000 free slices of cheesecake on Wednesday—so act fast!