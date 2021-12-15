Customers can begin making reservations to participate in the promotion on Friday

Kraft Will Pay You $20 to Not Make Cheesecake This Holiday Season Amid Cream Cheese Shortage

Cheesecake fans, Kraft Heinz has a special offer for you this holiday season.

Kraft, the owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is offering $20 to customers that go without the popular treat this year as the company works to overcome a cream cheese shortage.

In order to participate, customers must make a reservation at spreadthefeeling.com on Friday and Saturday after 12 p.m. ET. The company says 10,000 reservations will be made available Friday and 8,000 on Saturday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once confirmed, customers can purchase any dessert for any amount as long as they can provide a receipt dated between Friday (Dec. 17) and Christmas Eve. The receipt can then be used between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 to redeem the $20 digital reward.

Beyond the "Spread the Feeling" campaign, Philadelphia marketing director Basak Oguz told CNN that the company is "investing millions of dollars on Philadelphia cream cheese" to keep up with demand.

The company has also temporarily halted the production of "a very limited number" of Philadelphia products, per Oguz.

Earlier this month, Jenna Thornton, spokeswoman for Kraft Heinz told The New York Times that the company will ship out 35% more products than last year.

"We continue to see elevated and sustained demand across a number of categories where we compete," Thornton said in a statement to the outlet. "As more people continue to eat breakfast at home and use cream cheese as an ingredient in easy desserts, we expect to see this trend continue."

Joseph Yemma, owner of New York City bagel shop distributor F&H Dairies, said "There's no end in sight."