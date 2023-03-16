Kraft Singles Is Giving Out 'Cheese Tax Packs' for Dog Owners Inspired by the Viral TikTok Song

Kraft Singles took inspiration from the viral "Cheese Tax" song and created a limited-edition "Cheese Tax Pack" for you and your pup.

The popular song, which was created by Puppy Songs founder and musician Matt Hobbs, is a tune inspired by how dog owners often give cheese to pleading pups.

"You gotta pay the cheese tax every time you're cookin' when the cheese comes out this puppy comes lookin'," read the lyrics of the song. "The rules are the rules, and the facts and when the cheese drawer opens you gotta pay the tax."

The latest Kraft Singles pack respects the cheese tax and includes 15 slices for humans and one for furry friends. Though they're not for sale, they will be part of a social giveaway on the Kraft Singles Instagram account.

The song has taken TikTok by storm with more than 20,000 videos shared by dog owners recording their pets' reactions to cheese, like this TikTok of rescue pup Ditta with 2.8 million likes below.

This isn't the first time TikTok trends have dictated the food market. Recently, Chipotle added a fajita quesadilla to the menu after content creators Keith Lee and Alexis Frost shared the then-secret menu hack on TikTok.

Back in 2022, Frost shared her review of a former Chipotle employee's order, which was a steak quesadilla with fajita vegetables, extra cheese and queso on the side. Lee stitched Frost's TikTok, trying the same recipe but adding a mixture of Chipotle's vinaigrette dressing and sour cream.

Fans flocked to the chain restaurant to try the hack but the stores were unprepared for the orders and could not fulfill all the requests. Now that the quesadilla is part of the official menu, fans can order the viral item with ease.

The quesadilla, which can only be ordered online or on the app, combines the chain's fajita veggies with Monterey Jack cheese and a choice of steak, chicken, barbacoa, carnitas or sofritas. It can be paired with three sides including the honey vinaigrette dressing, which is also exclusive to digital orders.