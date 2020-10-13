Kraft Takes Down 'Send Noods' Campaign Following Social Media Backlash

The campaign was met with criticism from some Instagram users, who said the company "sexualized mac 'n' cheese"

Kraft has removed social media posts after receiving some backlash for their most recent online campaign.

Earlier this month, the food conglomerate revealed a new #SendNoods promotional campaign, which called on fans of their classic mac and cheese to send a free box — or a coupon to redeem one — to loved ones amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after it was first announced, however, the campaign was met with intense criticism from some social media users, who said the company "sexualized mac 'n' cheese," according to BuzzFeed News.

Now Kraft has removed the ad altogether and says they "appreciate all the feedback" that they have received.

The campaign first began with a video featuring former Saturday Night Live cast member Vanessa Bayer.

"In these strange times, people are in need of extra comfort. That's why it's always a nice gesture to send noods so they know you're thinking of them," the comedian said in the since-deleted video, per BuzzFeed News. "Noods, I mean. Not nudes."

In another later post, per the outlet, Kraft posted an image of a blurred bowl of mac and cheese with messaging about sending noods plastered behind it.

While tens of thousands of people participated in the campaign, it also sparked some uproar, with many people voicing their disapproval for the ad and some even calling for a boycott of the brand.

"This is not okay. Don’t you realize that a huge portion of the people who actually eat your mac n’ cheese are children?!" one commenter wrote, according to BuzzFeed News. "Please delete this!! Unacceptable!"

On their official Instagram Story, Kraft noted that they would be removing the content from their channels altogether.

"For National Noodle Day last Tuesday, we encouraged adults to send free noodles to loved ones to provide comfort and make them smile," they began.

"The social promotion resulted in over 20,000 consumers across the country receiving boxes of America's favorite Kraft Mac and Cheese."