Kraft wants to give moms more than cheesy boxed dinners for Mother’s Day this year.

The brand is offering to pay up to $100 toward babysitting costs on Mother’s Day and has $50,000 to give away.

Moms can take advantage by uploading the receipt or invoice of the babysitter payment to www.kraftmothersdayaway.com.

The company notes that it could take six to eight weeks for the reimbursement to process. The promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 19, or until the funds run out, whichever comes sooner, and is limited to one reimbursement per household.

Suggestions on what to do with a kid-free Mother’s Day? Kraft recommends brunching at a restaurant that isn’t kid-friendly, shopping, enjoying uninterrupted conversation or simply soaking in some alone time.

The macaroni and cheese purveyor released a video further explaining the campaign, encouraging moms to “leave the mothering to someone else and enjoy a day of no meltdowns, no diaper changes and no going to the bathroom with kids pounding on the door.”

“Mother’s Day is great for love and appreciation and macaroni jewelry,” says a mom in the video. “But it isn’t so great at giving moms what they actually need: which is the gift of not being needed. This Mother’s Day, Kraft is giving moms just that.”

“Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate Mom in all of her greatness, but we know the holiday doesn’t stop the challenges of motherhood – temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters,” said the brand’s Head of Marketing Sergio Eleuterio in a press release.

“With Kraft ‘Mother’s Day Away’ we are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves.”