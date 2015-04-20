Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Won't Be Neon Orange Anymore — But Will It Taste the Same?

Bright orange Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is going the way of Blockbuster and butterfly hair clips — it’s officially retro.



The company announced Monday that it’s removing artificial preservatives and synthetic colors from its product by early 2016, the Chicago Tribune reports. So you can say “goodbye” to that infamous neon tint, even in their Easy Mac and microwaveable cups.

The change comes after about three years of research, tweaking and consumer tests and is the company’s latest attempt to meet consumer demands for simpler, more natural products. A Change.org petition charging Kraft to remove food dye from its macaroni and cheese received more than 365,000 signatures.

“Consumers have been telling us, and parents in particular, that they want to feel good about the foods that they eat and that they serve their families,” said Triona Schmelter, Kraft’s vice president of marketing for meals.

Dyes Yellow Nos. 5 and 6 will be removed from the product — which has been on shelves since 1937 — while paprika, annatto and turmeric will help with color.

But don’t freak out, Kraft mac ‘n’ cheese lovers: The company says that this change will not impact the taste.