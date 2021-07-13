Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Now Exists — Here's How to Get Your Hands on a Pint, If You Dare

A cheesy collaboration could be heading straight to your freezer.

On Tuesday, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese announced a partnership with Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen to release a limited-edition pint of mac & cheese flavored ice cream. And yes, it's made using actual powdered cheese from their macaroni boxes.

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with," Emily Violett, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Kraft said in a release. "As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they'd be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us."

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese X Van Leeuwen Credit: Kraft Macaroni & Cheese X Van Leeuwen

Mac and cheese lovers who are brave enough to try the frozen treat can score a pint on July 14 beginning at 11:00 a.m. on vanleeuwenicecream.com, but be prepared to shell out some dough, as one pint costs a whopping $12.

However, if you're in New York City, you can try the ice cream for free on July 14 while supplies last at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square from 11a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kraft isn't the only one who has put a savory twist on ice cream this year. In January, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, who are known for their unique flavors of frozen treats, launched a limited-edition Everything Bagel flavor as part of their "Ice Cream For Breakfast Collection."