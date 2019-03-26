Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Now Has Unicorn Shapes

But despite what you may think, the cheese sauce is still orange, not rainbow.

Dave Quinn
March 26, 2019 10:57 AM
Kraft has been fashioning its classic Macaroni & Cheese product into a variety of fun shapes for years now—from numbers and letters to characters from well-known properties (Star Wars! Finding Dory! SpongeBob SquarePants!). But their latest offering is nothing short of magical.

The brand has dropped a Macaroni & Cheese “Unicorn Shapes” edition, with stars, rainbows and unicorn-shaped pasta standing in place of the traditional elbow macaroni.

Like all other Kraft Macaroni & Cheese dinners, the unicorn shapes product is free from artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, or artificial dyes. The brand’s specially prepared cheese sauce powder, which gives the product that one-of-a-kind flavor, is also used in the mythical variety.

Back in 2015, Kraft announced it was changing up its Macaroni & Cheese recipe, removing artificial preservatives and synthetic colors (dyes Yellow Nos. 5 and 6) from the product in the process.

The taste remained the same, but the shift removed the cheese sauce’s infamous neon tint (despite adding paprika, annatto and turmeric to try to help).

Before making the adjustment, Kraft had spent about three years doing research, tweaking the food and testing it with customers.

They said they did so in an attempt to meet consumer demands for simpler, more natural products.

“Consumers have been telling us, and parents in particular, that they want to feel good about the foods that they eat and that they serve their families,” said Triona Schmelter, Kraft’s vice president of marketing for meals, at the time.

A Change.org petition charging Kraft to remove food dye from its macaroni and cheese had also come out back then, receiving more than 365,000 signatures.

