Kraft Mac and Cheese Announces New Seasoning Packets in Pizza, Ranch and Buffalo Flavors

Get ready to spice up your traditional mac and cheese.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is packing a punch with three new seasoning packets, they announced on Tuesday. The pouches of deliciousness, also known as Flavor Boosts, will come in three options: pizza, ranch and buffalo.

For casual Kraft fans, the Flavor Boosts will be available on grocery store shelves starting in 2022. For Kraft super fanatics, the macaroni and cheese brand has an exclusive offer: Kraft FLVRS Club. As a club member, people can try the pizza, ranch and buffalo Flavor Boosts before the product is sold to the public.

Visit KraftFLVRS.com to sign up. Buffalo will be the first to be released on 10/25, ranch follows on 10/28, and pizza drops on 11/2.

Each Kraft FLVRS Club delivery also comes with limited-edition merchandise to match each Flavor Boost. For example, there is a jersey-style shirt for buffalo, tie-dyed hoodie for ranch and a collared jacket for pizza.

