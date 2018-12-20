It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Kraft!

With holiday madness at a fever pitch and traveling families dealing with missed naps and overstimulation, Kraft is anticipating some major meltdowns – and coming to the rescue today with emergency grilled cheeses in Times Square.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Knowing that kids visiting N.Y.C. – hyped up by access to the M&M store and the excitement around Rockefeller center – may be overtired and in need of some mood-boosting food, the brand behind Kraft Singles is sending gooey, melty, tantrum-stopping goodness to wherever they are with a few taps on a parent’s phone.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., parents visiting Times Square with cranky kids in tow are able to order an emergency grilled cheese to be delivered on the spot.

To get the free delivery, parents can text CHZ to 797979 with their name, location in the area, and number of grilled cheese sandwiches they want delivered, all made with Kraft American Singles.

And as any parent who has frantically melted some cheese onto bread at home as a meltdown escalates knows, one bite and their kid will be cheesin’ (get it) in no time.