Because chocolate and flowers are so last year

Kraft Debuts Hot Pink Mac and Cheese for Valentine's Day — and It Tastes Like Candy

This Valentine's Day, Kraft is introducing a new mac and cheese that is sweet to say the least.

Forget chocolate or strawberries, Kraft is spreading the love with candy-flavored mac and cheese. The limited-edition noodles have the same cheesy flavor as the original, but with an extra candy packet that turns the mac and cheese a bright pink color and adds a dusting of sweetness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kraft announced the Candy Mac on their Instagram page, and like any controversial new food, fans had a lot to say in the comments. Many people were super intrigued commenting, "Omg! I need to know what this tastes like. 😍," and "WOW I need this in my life STAT 💘." While others were pretty uneasy about the idea. "This makes me so uncomfortable," one user said.

This interesting combination won't be available in stores, though. Only 1,000 lucky people will score their own box of candy mac and cheese to share with their lovebird. To enter for a chance to win a box, go to CandyKraftMacandCheese.com. Winners will receive their prize just in time for Valentine's day.

Aside from the Candy Mac and Cheese, this has been quite the week for unique food announcements.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams unveiled its new Everything Bagel flavor on Instagram on Monday and, according to the company, it's "the flavor you never knew you wanted."

Image zoom Credit: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The frozen pint features "buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic—woven throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream. Acceptable to enjoy at any time of day," the company explained in the announcement.