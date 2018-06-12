You Can Get Your Dad's Head Turned Into a Cheese Sculpture Just in Time for Father's Day

If you’re scrambling to find a last minute Father’s Day gift, Kraft has just the idea to impress the cheesiest guy who know.

The cheese brand is offering people the chance to place a bid on eBay and win one of five sculptures made from a 40-lb. block of Kraft Sharp cheddar cheese designed to look like your father’s head. The top five highest bidders will be contacted to provide a photo of their dad and the sculpture will arrive at your doorstep just in time for Father’s Day on June 17.

At the time of publication, 56 people have placed bids to win a cheese sculpture, with the highest bid being $2,025.

The creation, which takes three days to make, is in theory completely edible, but Kraft does not recommend taking a bite.

“PLEASE DO NOT EAT,” the eBay listing says. “Seriously, don’t eat it.”

Kraft

All proceeds from the auction will go toward Feeding America, along with a dollar-for-dollar donation match from Kraft, up to $25,000.

But you have to bid fast—the winners will be chosen at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.