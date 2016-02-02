PHOTOS: Step Inside the Ultra-Glam Homes of Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are quite close sisters — literally.
Gracing the cover of the March issue of Architectural Digest, the celebrity siblings showed off their stunning homes, which are located around the corner from each other in an ultra-exclusive private community in Calabasas, California.
Though it’s clear that each sister has her own unique style (and, if you know anything about them, personality), they both used the same interior designer — Martyn Lawrence Bullard — to achieve the dream homes they wanted.
“Our tastes are very specific and completely different,” Khloé said. “When we go furniture shopping, I stand there tapping my foot while Kourtney shows me modern pieces. Then we head somewhere full of exotic, beautiful things and all she can say is, ‘I like nothing here.'”
Kourtney’s living room boasts modern vibes with a simple black-and-white color scheme and subtle hints of vibrance. “I am very afraid of color, but when you have kids, you can’t be so stringent. Martyn was able to introduce bright pops in a way I can handle,” she said.
RELATED: Take a Look Inside Brooke Shields’ Colorful New York Cottage (PHOTOS)
Khloé takes a more vintage approach to her living room, with a John Sallibello sofa and ornately embellished Levantine mirror.
Kourtney’s kitchen is equipped with limestone floors, pendant lights, and, of course, top-of-the-line appliances.
The pristine look of Khloé’s kitchen is only upstaged by her famous perfectly stacked cookie jars.
And though their tastes may differ, they both share the type-A gene from the family matriarch, Kris Jenner. “My mom has always had a vision for our houses—she taught us the joy of interior design,” Kourtney said. “My sisters and I are perfectionists because we were brought up that way.”
—Shay Spence, @chezspence