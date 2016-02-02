Image zoom

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are quite close sisters — literally.

Gracing the cover of the March issue of Architectural Digest, the celebrity siblings showed off their stunning homes, which are located around the corner from each other in an ultra-exclusive private community in Calabasas, California.

Though it’s clear that each sister has her own unique style (and, if you know anything about them, personality), they both used the same interior designer — Martyn Lawrence Bullard — to achieve the dream homes they wanted.

“Our tastes are very specific and completely different,” Khloé said. “When we go furniture shopping, I stand there tapping my foot while Kourtney shows me modern pieces. Then we head somewhere full of exotic, beautiful things and all she can say is, ‘I like nothing here.'”

Image zoom Credit: Roger Davies/Architectural Digest

Kourtney’s living room boasts modern vibes with a simple black-and-white color scheme and subtle hints of vibrance. “I am very afraid of color, but when you have kids, you can’t be so stringent. Martyn was able to introduce bright pops in a way I can handle,” she said.

Image zoom Credit: Roger Davies/Architectural Digest

Khloé takes a more vintage approach to her living room, with a John Sallibello sofa and ornately embellished Levantine mirror.

Image zoom

Kourtney’s kitchen is equipped with limestone floors, pendant lights, and, of course, top-of-the-line appliances.

Image zoom

The pristine look of Khloé’s kitchen is only upstaged by her famous perfectly stacked cookie jars.

Image zoom