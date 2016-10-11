As a mom it’s important to have few snacks up your sleeve that are easy to put together but still healthy. For Kourtney Kardashian, that means potato chips — but not the kind you’re thinking, hers have a good-for-you spin, of course.

“Sweet potato chips are one of my favorite gluten-free snacks and we make them weekly at my house,” the Kardashian family “healthy freak” writes on her app.

The reality star whips up her four-ingredient recipe — which Chrissy Teigen would no doubt consider “clean eating” — by slicing the spud very thin, tossing them with olive oil, rosemary (both organic) and Himalayan salt before baking.

The result is a crunchy snack that satisfies your chip craving without ruining your diet. Kardashian likes to pair hers with hummus or alongside a soup, but honestly we wouldn’t mind just eating these by the handful.

“In addition to being gluten-free, sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbohydrates (needed for energy!) and dietary fiber,” she continued before sharing the entire recipe on her app.

Kardashian recently revealed that she overhauled her family’s diet to eliminate all gluten and dairy from their food and admitted that snacking can be the hardest part about it.