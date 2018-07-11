Kourtney Kardashian Returns from Extravagant Vacation for Taco Tuesday with Khloé and Son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian is trading her focaccia for tacos.

The reality star, who has been traveling around Italy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her three children with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5, for the past three weeks, revealed on Instagram that she is finally stateside. On one of her first nights back in Los Angeles, Kardashian had a casual Taco Tuesday with her sister Khloé and Mason.

Kourtney showed off the group’s impressive spread of Mexican food with two GIFs reading, “My Kisses Taste Like Tacos” and “Awko taco.”

While the mom of three seemed to be all about the food, her son was more interested in video games.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Hi Mase,” Khloé says in an Instagram video, giving fans a look inside their casual night in. “What do you love most about Taco Tuesday?”

“Nothing. Playing Fortnite,” he responds, referencing the game that is captivating players of all ages.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney made sure to document much of her romantic holiday in Europe, especially the food. On Monday, she shared a bikini photo of herself indulging in her “daily basket of focaccia.” She followed up with a shot alongside Mason at a gelato stand and another bathing suit photo with an empty bread basket next to her captioned, “yep, more focaccia.”

Kourtney also put her love for Bendjima on display during the trip, which included stops in Rome, Capri and Portofino.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him.”