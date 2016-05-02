Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What She’d Want as Her Last Meal and Her Surprising Breakfast Drink

Called the “health freak” of the Kardashian clan (by Khloé!), Kourtney Kardashian lives up to her title – mostly.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her favorite foods and daily routines in an interview with The New Potato.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the “health freak” side of the spectrum, the reality star swears by drinking ghee, a clarified butter, each morning.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Best Health Tips She’s Received from Kourtney: No Soda, All Organic Food

“I have been eating it for years because my grandmother made it, not even knowing what it was,” Kardashian says. “Now I drink it every morning; I have one teaspoon. You melt it and you drink it first thing in the morning, and then you can’t eat or drink anything for twenty minutes after. It has to be the first thing in your stomach.”

And during the rest of the day, she sticks to a plant-based diet to keep her body nourished from the inside out.

“I definitely feel like beauty is also what you put inside your body, so I really take a lot of care with what I eat, and what I feed my kids,” Kardashian says. “I just think it’s really important as a lifestyle. I do have indulgences now and then, but for everyday I usually always eat a certain way and drink a lot of water.”

WATCH THIS: How Khole Kardashian Dropped 35 Lbs.

“I drink green tea with Manuka honey, and eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. I try to eat gluten-free and dairy-free, so it’s a mostly plant based diet. That’s my typical everyday.”

Kardashian’s healthy lifestyle comes so naturally to her at this point, it’s even part of her ideal food day.

“If it was an ideal day, I would have Bishi, which is this Armenian breakfast that my grandma taught me how to make – Khloé and I make it together – and probably turkey bacon and some berries. I think I would still go healthy on lunch and have the chopped salad from the Beverly Hills Hotel. It’s top secret; it’s not on the menu. And then what would be dinner? Maybe Mastro’s Steakhouse. I’d have the pretzel bread, the cold crab legs, cream spinach and the butter cake for dessert.”

But when it comes to her last meal, it’s fast food, all the way.