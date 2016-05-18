EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her ‘Perfect Comfort Food’ Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Turkey Bacon

Known for following a healthy, organic diet (you know, with the occasional Kit Kat thrown in for good measure), Kourtney Kardashian appreciates the “perfect comfort food” that is macaroni and cheese.



The reality star shared her recipe for the cheesy dish exclusively on her app and with PEOPLE. And while it looks decadent and rich, this meal is not about to set you into a guilt-filled food coma.

“Who doesn’t love mac ‘n’ cheese?!” she asks.

“I use all organic ingredients, gluten-free noodles and non-dairy cheese whenever possible, as my kids and I aren’t eating gluten or dairy,” says the mom to Mason, 7, Penelope, 3 and Reign, 2.

Kardashian opts for easy substitutes in the recipe to give it her healthy spin—like adding turkey bacon instead of traditional bacon. She also incorporates almond milk for a touch of sweetness, non-dairy cheeses (though you can use the real thing as long as it’s organic, she says) and gluten-free pasta.

“I bake this on the top rack of the oven so it gets crunchy on top,” she says. “I love the mix of flavors and textures. YUMMMMMMY!”

Kourtney Kardashian’s Mac and Cheese with Turkey Bacon

Serves: 8–10

6 tbsp. organic butter

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

3 cups organic pepper jack cheese (or non-dairy cheese substitute)

3 cups organic mild cheddar cheese (or non-dairy cheese substitute)

1 package of gluten-free macaroni noodles

1 tsp. dry mustard

5 cups almond milk

½ cup organic flour

1 package pre-cooked and crisped chopped organic turkey bacon

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Prepare noodles according to package directions.

3. Melt butter, then add in flour, salt, dry mustard, pepper and milk.

4. Stir for 10 minutes until thick, over medium heat.

5. Add in cheese and melt completely.

6. Pour cheese over fully cooked noodles.

7. Mix well.