The reality star shares a gluten-free, dairy-free treat she says are "a must this time of year"

Kourtney Kardashian Makes These Christmas Cookies with Her Kids 'Every Year'

Even “health freak” Kourtney Kardashian can’t resist a good cookie during the holidays.

The reality star and mom of three shared a recipe on her app and website for the homemade gingersnap cookies she says are “a must this time of year!”

“Gingersnaps are a classic I make with the kids every year around Christmas,” says Kardashian of her kids, Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 23 months.

While she’s said “F the diet” during the holidays in the past, Kardashian adapted the sweet treat to follow her family’s gluten-free, dairy-free lifestyle. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet,” she explained recently of her decision to overhaul their eating habits. “I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”

But that’s not to say her cookies aren’t decadent. With organic molasses, ginger nibs and plenty of seasonal spices they are “a total crowd-pleaser at holiday parties,” she says.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Gingersnaps

Makes: 36-48 cookies

1 cup vegan butter, room temperature

½ cup organic white sugar

½ cup organic light brown sugar

1/3 cup organic gluten-free molasses

1 organic cage-free egg, lightly beaten

2 ¼ cups all-purpose gluten-free flour

1 ½ tsp. organic baking soda

½ tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. organic ground ginger

½ tsp. organic ground cloves

½ tsp. organic ground cinnamon

½ tsp. organic ground cardamom

½ tsp. ground white pepper

½ tsp. organic salt

1 cup organic ginger nibs

½ cup organic white sugar for rolling

1. Using a hand mixer, combine vegan butter with sugars until smooth and fluffy.

2. Add molasses and egg, and mix to combine.

3. In separate bowl, whisk together dry ingredients except for the ½ cup of white sugar reserved for rolling.

4. Add dry ingredients and mix to combine.

5. Fold in the ginger nibs and refrigerate for 1 hour.

6. Preheat oven to 350°.

7. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, roll in reserved white sugar and place on un-greased cookie sheet 2 inches apart.