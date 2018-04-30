The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dished on what she eats almost every day on her app.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares 'Exactly' What She Eats 'on a Regular Basis' with Her New Meal Plan

If it’s not enough to just keep up with the Kardashians, now you can eat like one, too.

Kourtney Kardashian announced she’ll be sharing “exactly what I eat” with a 3-day meal plan through her app on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day, Kardashian will post her “favorite healthy recipes and things I eat on a regular basis for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the first day of her meal plan, the reality star shared a breakfast smoothie bowl made with fresh fruit, bee pollen and chia seeds. Next, she gave her recipe for a citrus salad, complete with a homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette. For dinner, the star recommended a recipe for a salmon filet with honey ginger glaze, which she eats religiously “once a week.”

Image zoom Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has tried many diets in the past, including the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet. After previously saying she weighed 98 pounds in February, the reality star announced she’s been taking a more relaxed “everything in moderation” approach. She said she sometimes treats herself with ice cream and pizza, and shared how she evolved from a gluten-free and dairy-free diet to keeping trace amounts of gluten and dairy in her body at all times.

Want to try eating like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star yourself? Kick off your week with the “easy and delicious” smoothie bowl recipe she shared on her app below.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Image zoom

Kourtney Kardashian’s Breakfast Smoothie Bowl

This smoothie bowl is full of vitamins and minerals. The base is made of leafy greens and avocado and topped with bee pollen, chia seeds and fresh fruit.

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME: 15 MINUTES

Serves 2

Ingredients

FOR BASE:

2 cups pineapple

2 ripe bananas

1 cup kale, stems removed

1 cup of spinach

½ avocado

TOPPINGS:

1 tsp. bee pollen

1 tsp. chia seeds

Coconut, finely shredded

Strawberries, thinly sliced

Banana, thinly sliced

Kiwis, thinly sliced

Instructions

1. Add pineapple, bananas, kale and avocado to blender and blend until completely smooth.

2. Pour mixture into 2 bowls.

3. Slice fruit for toppings and divide between the 2 servings.

4. Sprinkle with bee pollen, chia seeds and coconut shreds.