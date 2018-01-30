Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Current Meal Plan That Helps Her 'Stay on Track'

Kourtney Kardashian is one fit mama! Sure the 38-year-old reality star hits the gym regularly, but it’s her clean eating habits that help her “stay on track.”
“I try to eat healthy and include as many organic whole foods as possible,” Kardashian writes in a new post on her website, which details her “current meal plan.”
When the mom-of-three wakes up, before even thinking about food, she takes collagen supplements on an empty stomach followed by a glass of water mixed with one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar 20 minutes later. “Both of these habits have a ton of health benefits that affect everything from your skin to the way your body processes nutrients,” Kardashian explains. The apple cider vinegar blend, known to help with weight loss, is in her daily regimen twice along with vegan probiotics shots—both before breakfast and dinner.
Before the star hits the gym for a good sweat, without fail, she enjoys her fresh avocado pudding. “It only takes a few minutes to make and it provides healthy fats to give me energy before a workout,” she says. And after that she fills up on whole grain oatmeal—but not the instant variety—made fresh on the stove.
For lunch time, Kardashian loves her greens. You can find her eating a salad with some good protein like chicken or salmon. But to truly eat like the star, toss the bottled dressings. Kardashian sticks to making her own as she lives a life mostly void of sugar and nearly anything processed.
When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gets an afternoon hankering for some food fuel, she reaches for fresh veggies with avocado hummus, raw almonds or fresh fruit.
Dinner time is light in the Kardashian household. “I love fresh, simple soups made with asparagus, sweet potatoes or beets,” she says before adding that she also likes a turkey chili, which she can prep extra of on Sundays so she’s set for the week.
And even the Kardashian family “healthy freak” needs dessert! “Even though I eat healthy most of the time, I think it’s really important to have something sweet,” she says of her go-to matcha chia seed pudding that she adds is “worth it.”
“Of course, I derail from eating healthy sometimes,” Kardashian admits, “because you have to live your life!”