Kourtney Kardashian is in carb heaven.

While showing off her rocking bikini bod on a yacht in Portofino, the 39-year-old mom of three gave her followers a look at her Italian vacation diet—and it’s not what you’d expect from the famously healthy eater.

“Just finished my daily basket of focaccia…hbu?” she wrote on the photo snapped by her oldest son, Mason, 8.

The reality star, who normally follows a gluten-free, dairy-free diet, has loosened the reigns on her eating habits during her vacation, something she has said she tends to do while jet setting.

“You only live once, so traveling is a time that we cheat here and there,” she wrote in a post on her app in September, “especially when we’re in other countries, where the quality of food can be so much better.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, have been vacationing in Italy for weeks, and her three children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5 — joined the couple last week.

When a commenter questioned where her children were in her latest bikini shot, Kardashian immediately clapped back.

“My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting [at] a table across from me,” she wrote. “Thank you so much for your concern.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is indulging in everything the European country has to offer. In a June Instagram photo from her vacation, Kardashian bared her butt, which she credited to “this Italian food.” She finished off the Instagram story with emojis that we can only assume highlight what she has been eating: spaghetti, pizza, fish, gelato and panna cotta.