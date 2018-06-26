Kourtney Kardashian is indulging in the local cuisine while in Italy for a romantic vacation with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a backside view of herself in a bikini poolside on Monday with the caption, “This Italian food.” She finished off the Instagram story with emojis that we can only assume highlight what she has been eating: spaghetti, pizza, fish, gelato and panna cotta (it’s technically the custard emoji but we’re taking liberties for her here for the sake of consistency.)

Kardashian and Bendjima have been living “la dolce vita” in Capri, Italy at the five-star hotel Capri Palace for past few days. The reality star posted another bikini photo on one of many boat rides they’ve been enjoying while in the island off the west coast of Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

They were also photographed sharing a sweet kiss on Friday, as they swam in the crystal clear blue waters.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Secrets to Eating Healthy at Restaurants (Like How to Avoid the Bread Basket)

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals All the Details on Her Insanely Strict ‘Detox’ Diet

The couple opted for the beachside destination after making a stop in Rome. Kardashian posted two photos in the Eternal City on Thursday, one at the Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

The dairy-free, gluten-free star is known for keeping her strict diet whenever possible, but admits that her cheat meals often fall when she’s abroad.

“You only live once, so traveling is a time that we cheat here and there,” she wrote in a post on her app in September, “especially when we’re in other countries, where the quality of food can be so much better.”