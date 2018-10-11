Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Back to Eating Gluten and Dairy: 'Everything in Moderation'

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian won’t be passing up ice cream or pizza anytime soon!

In a new post on her website Wednesday, Kardashian, 39, revealed that she’s “switching things up” with her diet and re-familiarizing her digestive system with foods that she once purposely steered clear of eating.

“Lately, I’ve been less strict about avoiding gluten and dairy,” she wrote. “I noticed my tummy would hurt when I occasionally treated myself to ice cream or pizza, so I’ve switched things up. I’m trying to keep small amounts of both dairy and gluten in my system, so my body is used to it when I do have a little.”

Though the reality star is known for strictly eating organic foods, she also understands the importance of treating yourself every now and then, especially while vacationing with her three kids: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

“I love trying local food and eating everything without rules — especially when I’m traveling — so this is working better,” she continued. “When the kids and I were on vacation in Italy this summer, they loved getting gelato every day — and I always had a small scoop, too!”

Added Kardashian: “When I’m on vacation, or if we go to Disneyland, that’s the time to live life and I’ll have whatever I want.”

But while she may eat dairy and gluten on special occasions, Kardashian intends on maintaining her healthy lifestyle at home.

“Everything in my pantry is still free of dairy and gluten, so when I’m at home, it’s still how I eat,” she said. “But when I go out, or have a craving, I’ll have whatever I want. I try to do everything in moderation in my usual routine.”

Kardashian has previously advocated for balance when it comes to eating, sharing on her website, “When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat — I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing.”

“But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine,” she continued, “I try to exercise five to six times a week and eat healthy every day.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been known to try out trendy diets, like keto and intermittent fasting, and has shared many healthy eating tips to her website.

In order to maintain her fit physique, the mom of three typically follows a regimented eating plan, which includes collagen supplements, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, and limits her sugar intake.

She is also an avid gym-goer, which a source close to the star previously said helps her achieve a consistent weight.

“She works out and eats in order to try to stay around 100 lbs.,” the source told PEOPLE, adding that Kardashian doesn’t want to get too skinny. “Yes, she eats very healthy, but she wants her body to be healthy and not underweight or malnourished.”