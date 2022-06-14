Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Feed Each Other Vegan Chicken in Seductive New Campaign

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't just lovers, they're chicken lovers.

The pair, who had their third wedding in Italy almost a month ago, are celebrating newlywed bliss by revealing a "saucy" campaign with vegan chicken company Daring. In true Kravis style, the newly-released photos feature lots of intimate moments.

Two days after the couple's iconic Las Vegas elopement in April, Kardashian and Barker paid a visit to the Los Angeles hotel Chateau Marmont to snap the photos with Ellen von Unwerth — the photographer who later shot their Italian wedding in May.

In one of the stand-out images, Kardashian wears bright red and black lingerie as a shirtless Barker hovers behind her in the back of a limo. The Poosh mogul and Blink-182 drummer are both wearing their signature black sunglasses as Kardashian takes a bite out of Daring's breaded plant chicken. A bucket of their chicken also rests in her lap.

In another photo, Kardashian is sitting on a table in the same lingerie. Barker seductively feeds her long strands of spaghetti pesto. The Kardashians star, clearly having fun with the steamy moment, leans back and opens her mouth close to Barkers' face.

The third picture shows the couple's more playful side. Inside the penthouse suite filled with pink, moody lighting, Kardashian is all smiles in a silky red robe, while Barker dons a dark pajama set. Posing in front of an open mini refrigerator filled with Daring products, Kardashian hovers over Barker's lap as he touches her thighs.

While the pair's campaign is certainly suggestive, the two collaborated with Daring because they're committed to plant-based food. Kardashian is 95% vegan, according to a Poosh blog, and Barker has been a vegetarian since he was a teenager — and he's been vegan for 15 years.

"I haven't eaten meat since I was 13 years old, so really good plant protein is important to me. Daring is awesome, because it's super clean and has all-natural ingredients," Barker said in a release. "When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight vegetables, so I'm excited to see more plant-based choices on menus."

Kardashian is mindful to keep a balanced, primarily plant-based diet.

"I've been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me super conscious of what I put into my body and my kids' bodies. I'm not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring," she said in a release.

After a Vegas "practice wedding" in April and a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara in May, Kardashian and Barker said "I do" for the third time in Italy on May 22.

Just like the rest of the lavish wedding, the food did not disappoint.

During the reception held at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse at the food options on her Instagram Story. From her posts, fans could see stations devoted to freshly made cannolis and pasta.